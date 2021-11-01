Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 210.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,939 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 187,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,319,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $794.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $771.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $694.40. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $507.22 and a 52 week high of $832.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

