Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $8.78 Million Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,058 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Lumen Technologies worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 127,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 444,657 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,465,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,007,000 after purchasing an additional 446,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE LUMN opened at $11.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

