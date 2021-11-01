Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Catalent worth $10,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 131.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth $60,000. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $137.86 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.93.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $214,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,584 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,331. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

