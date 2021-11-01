Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $10,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $4,579,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 24.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,408,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,999,000 after buying an additional 675,454 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $106,068,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 43.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 103,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,804 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $32.20 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

