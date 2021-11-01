Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of FTI Consulting worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 39.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 30.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 70.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 120.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 5.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Shares of FCN opened at $143.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.79 and a twelve month high of $149.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.18.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

