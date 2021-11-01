Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

AOMOY stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.49.

About Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo

Mosenergo OAO engages in the generation of heat and electric power and heat distribution services. It also involves in the procurement and purchasing of electricity from the wholesale market of electric energy and capacity, the operation of heat supply networks, and the administration of design and feasibility studies.

