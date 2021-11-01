Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
AOMOY stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.49.
About Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo
