Public Mint (MINT) Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $187,458.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00042120 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 54.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.