Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $315.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,994,366,000 after acquiring an additional 137,018 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Public Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,433,000 after acquiring an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,620,000 after buying an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $332.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $212.22 and a 52 week high of $335.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.21 and its 200 day moving average is $302.58. The company has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

