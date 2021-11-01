Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $315.42.

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,722,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Public Storage by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 171,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,291,000 after acquiring an additional 100,192 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 525,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $332.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $335.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

