Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.500-$12.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSA. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $316.92.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $331.64. The company had a trading volume of 522,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $212.22 and a 1-year high of $335.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.21 and its 200-day moving average is $302.58.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

