Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PUM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €114.47 ($134.67).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €107.30 ($126.24) on Thursday. Puma has a 52 week low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 52 week high of €109.70 ($129.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.19.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.