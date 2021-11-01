Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PUMSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Puma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of PUMSY stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. Puma has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $13.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

