Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.42% of ACCO Brands worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,643,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $3,358,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,167,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 351,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 112,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 107,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

ACCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

NYSE ACCO opened at $8.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

