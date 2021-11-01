Putnam Investments LLC Buys New Position in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 83,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Zymergen during the second quarter worth $112,906,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zymergen during the second quarter worth $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Zymergen during the second quarter worth $2,378,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Zymergen during the second quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Zymergen during the second quarter worth $106,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZY opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 11.71. Zymergen Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.47.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Zymergen in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Zymergen Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

