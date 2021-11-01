Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QCR by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in QCR by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in QCR by 10.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in QCR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QCR by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of QCRH opened at $55.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $55.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.22.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

