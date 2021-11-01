Putnam Investments LLC Sells 15,500 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 1.74% of Universal Technical Institute worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

