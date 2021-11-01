Putnam Investments LLC Sells 266,781 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 91.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 266,781 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $146.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.56 and a 200-day moving average of $129.93. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $147.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

