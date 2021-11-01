Putnam Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,519 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Saratoga Investment were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAR stock opened at $28.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $327.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 102.97%.

SAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

