Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F5 Networks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FFIV. Barclays raised their price target on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 target price (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $211.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.39. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $129.43 and a 1 year high of $225.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total value of $202,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,553.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,228 shares of company stock worth $2,972,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 92.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 79.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 13.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,106 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

