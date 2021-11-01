Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capitol Federal Financial in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capitol Federal Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

CFFN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,856,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,010,000 after buying an additional 328,929 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $3,327,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $2,582,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $2,487,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,770,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $173,996,000 after purchasing an additional 146,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is a boost from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

