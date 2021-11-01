Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Lifted by Analyst

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $44.47 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,679,600. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,898 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,695,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,347,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,771,000 after buying an additional 894,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,119,000 after buying an additional 768,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

