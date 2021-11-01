Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Lowered by Wedbush

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s FY2021 earnings at $6.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $84.51 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 41.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,250,000 after purchasing an additional 451,464 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $19,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,982,000 after buying an additional 219,908 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $19,645,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 57.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

