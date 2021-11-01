Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for OPKO Health, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for OPKO Health in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OPK. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

OPK opened at $3.79 on Monday. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.75.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $369,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

