Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for TE Connectivity Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $146.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.64. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.