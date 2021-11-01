Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Kraft Heinz in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KHC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Community Bank of Raymore increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 634,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,363,000 after acquiring an additional 210,500 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 291,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 58,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

