Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Dynatrace, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dynatrace in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair analyst K. Mielczarek now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynatrace’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

Shares of DT stock opened at $75.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.72. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.86, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 7.8% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

