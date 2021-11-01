Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Columbus McKinnon Co. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $47.27 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $33.14 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,557,000 after purchasing an additional 171,265 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,523,000 after purchasing an additional 398,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,412,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,157,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,579,000 after purchasing an additional 205,287 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

