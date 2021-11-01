Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research report issued on Friday, October 29th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the medical research company will earn $4.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s FY2022 earnings at $17.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.82.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $287.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.09. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $192.79 and a 12-month high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

