Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for VSE Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of VSE in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for VSE’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of VSE from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

VSEC stock opened at $55.55 on Monday. VSE has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $705.71 million, a PE ratio of 77.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.08.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in VSE by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 32,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in VSE by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VSE by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VSE by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

