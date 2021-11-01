Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for CoreSite Realty Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) – William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. William Blair also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $142.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.93. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $155.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,377 shares of company stock valued at $191,881. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after acquiring an additional 943,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,465,000 after acquiring an additional 474,075 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth $56,358,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 581,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,653,000 after acquiring an additional 341,679 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 637,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,808,000 after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

