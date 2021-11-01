Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Lowered by Analyst

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Invacare in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Nirenberg now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Invacare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Invacare stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $172.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. Invacare has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invacare by 859.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

In other Invacare news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

