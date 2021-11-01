Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Decreased by Analyst

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Range Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RRC. Bank of America raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.52.

RRC stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53. Range Resources has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $26.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 14.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,244,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,520,000 after buying an additional 401,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 24.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 14,544 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,532 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

