QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,619 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.35% of QIAGEN worth $38,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in QIAGEN by 21.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,762,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,472 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in QIAGEN by 9.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,381,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,910,000 after purchasing an additional 113,787 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in QIAGEN by 12.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in QIAGEN by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in QIAGEN by 148.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 110,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 66,295 shares during the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QGEN stock opened at $55.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.01.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

