Qualys (QLYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Qualys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QLYS opened at $124.48 on Monday. Qualys has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.35.

In other Qualys news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $3,881,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,119,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,787,219.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total transaction of $1,043,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,463.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 672,236 shares of company stock worth $78,217,655 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

