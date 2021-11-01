Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.64.

Shares of PWR opened at $121.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.94 and a 1-year high of $122.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

