Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Research Coverage Started at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Quantum Computing stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,955. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.53. Quantum Computing has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $25.07.
Quantum Computing Company Profile
