Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Research Coverage Started at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Quantum Computing stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,955. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.53. Quantum Computing has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $25.07.

Get Quantum Computing alerts:

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing, Inc is a technology company, which focuses on developing novel algorithms and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-inspired computing to solve difficult problems in various industries. It leverages its expertise in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics to develop commercial applications for the financial, security, and government sectors.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.