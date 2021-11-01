Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XHS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 1,248.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the second quarter worth about $667,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF stock opened at $106.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.05. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 52 week low of $77.48 and a 52 week high of $116.06.

