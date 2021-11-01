Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $435,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $2,601,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 845.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 529.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $31.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.76.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

