Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,278,000 after purchasing an additional 326,075 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 936,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,416,000 after purchasing an additional 164,863 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,966.0% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 144,324 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,430,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,350.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 91,795 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $74.08 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $52.67 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

