QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 93.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $36,644.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,370 shares of company stock worth $43,912 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in QuickLogic in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QuickLogic by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QUIK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.09. 19,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,555. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $71.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

