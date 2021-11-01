Ragnarok Tops One Day Trading Volume of $363.00 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $12,604.16 and approximately $363.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ragnarok has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00070021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00072589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00102029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,895.05 or 1.00181949 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,135.25 or 0.06916715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00022425 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

Ragnarok Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.