Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 93.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 308,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,110 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ranpak by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 449,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 222,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ranpak by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ranpak during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ranpak during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Ranpak during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

PACK stock opened at $34.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $34.90.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PACK. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $926,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $308,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,640 shares of company stock worth $2,189,480 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

