Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $38.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 11,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 376,536 shares.The stock last traded at $35.19 and had previously closed at $34.46.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ranpak has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $926,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $308,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,640 shares of company stock worth $2,189,480 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 363.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 36.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Ranpak by 33.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.20 million. Ranpak’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

