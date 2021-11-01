Rate3 Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 1st. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $584,593.40 and $127,051.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rate3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00051449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.89 or 0.00223901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00096316 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

