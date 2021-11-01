Raymond James Boosts Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $20.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 230,775.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 195,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,599,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,352,000 after purchasing an additional 136,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

