Raymond James Raises DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $618.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $515.00 to $618.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DXCM. Stephens increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $623.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $547.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.05. DexCom has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $627.96. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 119.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,091 shares of company stock valued at $19,739,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 140.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

