Raymond James Raises Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $137.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.27.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $134.60 on Friday. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $87.08 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.33 and a 200 day moving average of $116.40.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

