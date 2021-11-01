Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 7.65%. On average, analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RYAM opened at $7.18 on Monday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 3.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 76.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 43.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 55,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 121.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 234,367 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

