Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 7.65%. On average, analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:RYAM opened at $7.18 on Monday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 3.61.
RYAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
About Rayonier Advanced Materials
Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.
