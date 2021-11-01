Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.550-$3.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Realty Income also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$3.970 EPS.

Shares of O traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,383,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.13. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.20.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

