Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Up 59.5% in October

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the September 30th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
UTG stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,768. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $36.50.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
About Reaves Utility Income Fund
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
