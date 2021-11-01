Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Up 59.5% in October

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the September 30th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

UTG stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,768. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 224,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 29.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,002 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 9.0% during the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 9,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 11.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,478 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

